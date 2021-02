If you are excited for Spring, you should like this forecast! Temperatures should be at or above normal all this week, and we should see a decent amount of sunshine to go along with it! Only a few chances for rain are expected, but no snow!

Friday is looking to be a gorgeous end to the workweek with temperatures expected to reach the low 50s throughout central Illinois with plenty of sunshine and southeast winds a bit on the breezy side around 15-20 mph.