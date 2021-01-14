Thomasboro mayor responds after criticism over social media post

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor of Thomasboro is responding after people became upset regarding a post he made about his experience in Washington, D.C. last week.
Mayor Tyler Evans was at the Capitol when a mob forced their way into the building. In a video posted to social media, Evans said he did not go inside the Capitol Building, but was on the steps.
Evans describes his time in D.C. as “exhilarating, euphoric, and without violence.” WCIA spoke to a man who lives in Rantoul and said this video should concern everyone.
He called into the board meeting and said the mayor’s actions were “reprehensible and he should resign.”
“The cavalier attitude of Tyler Evans as if he had just gone to an amusement park instead of an assault of our democracy,” said Chris Powers.
In a statement, Evans said he condemns the violence that took place at the Capitol.
I unequivocally condemn the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6.
I traveled to Washington that day to peacefully exercise my constitutionally protected right to voice my concerns, support Congress members, and I did just that. Peacefully. I had no desire, plan, or incentive to take part in any extreme acts. None. I was there to attend a rally and to protest.
Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting my experience with tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists. I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused and for that, I am sorry.
The United States of America is the greatest country in the world in part because thousands of Americans like me can protest election results. But, under no circumstances do I condone or support any action to damage property, attack members of Congress, or our institutions. The people who committed these crimes don’t speak for the majority of the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump, and they surely don’t speak for me.
My heart goes out to the families of Officer Howard Liebengood, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, and all those who were hurt protecting the Capitol that day. My sincere thanks go out to the men and women of the United States Capitol Police who protect our democracy every day.Tyler Evans, Mayor – Thomasboro