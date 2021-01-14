Thomasboro mayor responds after criticism over social media post

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor of Thomasboro is responding after people became upset regarding a post he made about his experience in Washington, D.C. last week.

Mayor Tyler Evans was at the Capitol when a mob forced their way into the building. In a video posted to social media, Evans said he did not go inside the Capitol Building, but was on the steps.

Evans describes his time in D.C. as “exhilarating, euphoric, and without violence.” WCIA spoke to a man who lives in Rantoul and said this video should concern everyone.

He called into the board meeting and said the mayor’s actions were “reprehensible and he should resign.”

“The cavalier attitude of Tyler Evans as if he had just gone to an amusement park instead of an assault of our democracy,” said Chris Powers.

In a statement, Evans said he condemns the violence that took place at the Capitol.