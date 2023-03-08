THOMASBORO, Ill., (WCIA) — Thomasboro’s Fire Chief is urging drivers to keep their eyes on the road, and let first responders focus on the emergency in front of them. It comes after he said many people had their phones out around a deadly crash in Champaign County.

There were two crashes within a mile and a half of each other on Monday night.

The first was near the Dollar General on Route 45 in Thomasboro, and the second was about an hour and a half later also on Route 45, near County Road 2300 North.

Paul Cundiff, Thomasboro’s Fire Chief, said drivers were watching on the side of the road, and driving by, taking photos and videos of the scene. Mike Tongate, a bystander, noticed the same thing.

“I had one vehicle that passed me through the ditch, yelling, and recording it,” Tongate said.

He was driving on Route 45 when he saw cars and people all over the crash scene.

It was the scene where Brian Schue, 29, was killed. State Police said he was changing his tire and a pickup truck hit him. Cundiff said Schue was changing the tire in the left lane of the road.

Police added that the driver of the truck was also hurt.

Tongate stopped his car and helped out. He said he saw a young lady performing CPR, while a Champaign County dispatcher walked her through it over the phone. As a retired firefighter, Tongate jumped in to continue compressions.

But, not everyone did the same.

“Bad thing was, people were standing there, just standing there recording that,” Tongate added.

Cundiff noticed the same.

“When you see them going by, they’re on their phones, have their phone in their hand, videotaping,” he said.

Cundiff said it makes it harder for them to do their jobs.

“I bet probably one every four cars or so, somebody with their phone in their hand as they go by,” he added.

Tongate wishes people would put their phones down. That’s because you never know who will see the videos or other complications the distraction may cause.

“Pay attention to what’s going on. We want to go home to our families too,” Cundiff said.

He also added that the department often uses trucks to help block traffic, but sometimes, drivers end up hitting the trucks. It’s another reminder to stay focused on what’s ahead, and not on the screen in front of you.