This young woman is searching for a kidney donor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Bailey York was just 2 years old when she was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome Focal Glomerulosclerosis.

She’s spent the last 24 years in and out of the hospital. She said she nearly failed elementary school and middle school because she was absent so frequently.

In 2018, her kidneys failed. Now, she is on dialysis. This means that every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for the past 3 years, she has spent upwards of 4 hours having her blood cleaned through a machine connected to two 15-gauge needles in her right arm.

In a Facebook post that has now been shared over 200 times, York asked people to consider being a kidney donor, saying she desperately needed one to “live her life.”

She said that she checks in with her coordinator daily, but still hasn’t received any donors.

York has Type O blood, but she explained that through a Paired Exchange Program, donors can give a kidney, regardless of their blood type, that will then be given to another person in need. Then, the person who receives that kidney will ask their non-compatible donor to give their kidney to York.

York said she has big plans once she finds a match. She wants to travel to Europe and she wants to go back to school. “I want to become an EMT. I spent my whole life in the hospital, so now I’d like to do some good and help give back to the community that helped me.”

If you or someone you know want to be Bailey York’s donor, or if you’re just interested in learning more about kidney donation, you can call the number 309-624-5433. This number will connect you with a coordinator who can answer all of your questions.