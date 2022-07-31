CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city.

“We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Three people were hurt, including a five-year-old girl.

One neighbor said she heard loud gunshots and another neighbor said he hid on the floor of his home.

The grandmother of the 5-year-old victim said the upper part of her granddaughter’s leg was shattered, requiring surgery in Peoria to put her bone back together. After the surgery, she was alert and able to talk to family members.

The man said he has two kids of his own, and he described this situation as “heartbreaking.” He said his children just want to play outside.

“It breaks my heart to even hear something like that go on,” he said. “I don’t want to stop them from having fun and stop their future just because I’m scared for my kids to go outside and for them to get hurt.

Champaign Police are investigating both shootings. Right now, no arrests have been made and they are not sure if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. People can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online, or the P3 Tips mobile app.