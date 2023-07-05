TAYLORVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — We’re just a few days away from Our Town Taylorville, and we continue to recognize people and places in town that make the town what it is. One of those things is the Lake Taylorville Veterans Point Memorial.

Ronald Mizer, the memorial’s chairman, said the memorial is so important to him because of all the names on the honor walls. Those names recognize people who served in wars across the world.

“We honored a World War II Veteran who was 103 years old. To have him stand over here, I mean, it brought tears to your eyes,” Mizer said.

He’s called Taylorville home for 75 years. He’s also a dad, husband, proud Illini and served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.

“This means a lot. I think this is what’s important,” Mizer added.

After he retired from his dental practice, he made it his mission to give back to Our Town Taylorville. The work on the memorial started in 2019 with a phone call to Pyramid Granite and Marble.

“They drew up this plan, and we have not altered from this plan,” Mizer described. “This is exactly the way it’s set up.”

A short time later, honor walls were up, and a piece of history from World War I was installed.

“The mechanism of the firing was something that this howitzer could do,” Mizer said. “They learned from it and they built other howitzers from it.”

Mizer said a Boy Scout also dedicated his time to the memorial. Now, the sign he created is teaching others.

“It’s always gonna have meaning. To watch that boy give a presentation out here of his Eagle Scout, I mean, that’s really something,” Mizer said.

The work’s not done yet. When the work is completely done, there will be 12 honor walls.

“We have another one going in next week. We have 5 of them already. The other ones will take 10-15 years…however many years it takes to fill them up!” Mizer said.

And on the Fourth of July, the group honored Vietnam Veterans at the memorial on the lake. They also introduced the fifth honor wall filled with the names of veterans.