URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign County nursing home is shutting down, and it’ll cost the community 243 licensed beds. But the owner of University Rehabilitation Center says keeping it open is not an option.

“It’s bad faith behavior, and the people of this county are going to pay the price for it,” Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lenhoff said.

For months, William “Avi” Rothner, 50% owner of University Rehab, has asked the County Board to amend an agreement that requires the facility to stay open as a nursing home until 2028. He was met with a resounding “no.”

Thursday, over email, Rothner said the level of occupancy in this marketplace and University Rehab specifically is “such that the situation is not economically viable.”

In 2010, Rothner says the nursing home averaged 196 patients. In 2015, 185 patients. And in 2021 – about 127 patients. Currently, he says there are about 80 left in the facility, one of several problems he says he’s been transparent about with the board – on top of losing millions of dollars.

“I’m sorry to see that our worst fears are coming true,” Lenhoff said.

In a letter to families Monday, University Rehabilitation Administrator Dawn Job said: “The facility’s ownership analyzed the Urbana marketplace and after careful review has made the only and difficult decision to close this building.”

“It certainly puts families in a quandary, this is not a good situation at all,” Lenhoff said.

It’s something Lenhoff has been afraid of for months.

“I just feel so sad about this, I feel that people are going to be very stressed and scared about this,” she said.

University Rehab will become the third nursing home in Champaign County bought and closed by Rothner since 2018. He says he operated the Helia and Heartland buildings for a short period of time before selling them, and says while he didn’t make money in those transactions, he hoped patients would flow to University Rehab, which he bought from the county in 2019. But it wasn’t enough to stay afloat.

During a March 14 County Board meeting, Rothner pleaded his case to amend a covenant preventing him from selling. “I will not sit here and continue to fund what is unfortunately a situation that I believe is now irreversible. And to be at a point where if I don’t, I’m compromising patient safety,” he said during the meeting.

Although the board has repeatedly turned him down, Rothner says he still hopes something will change, so he’ll be able to keep a contract with a buyer interested in converting University Rehab to a substance use disorder treatment facility.

“But the other thing that’s a shame is that if this facility is shut down, and a new nursing home and rehab operator is not found, our community is losing a huge health care asset and resource,” Lenhoff said.

Lenhoff says she’s prepared to guide people through the transition, but knows it could mean patients moving farther away from families, or settling for subpar care in nearby facilities.

“There’s a reason those beds are empty. And it usually has to do with quality of care concerns,” Lenhoff said.

Rothner says employees were given 60 days notice of the closure. If you’re an employee or if you have a loved one at University Rehab and you’d like to talk to us, you can send an email to news@wcia.com.

Rothner’s statement to the Champaign County Board:

“We have been extremely frustrated with the board’s posture and unwillingness to engage in meaningful and productive dialogue. Additionally, they have rejected our formal request to be put on the County Board meeting agenda for the last two meetings. We have tried to educate and inform the County Board by providing copious evidence to support our position and to communicate with them through every available avenue as to exactly what was happening and why. The County Board has been given an opportunity to allow this facility to remain as a healthcare setting providing a needed service, offering good jobs, and producing millions of dollars of economic activity for the area. They have rejected that, refusing to listen and ignoring the unfortunate reality, all to the community’s detriment.” William “Avi” Rothner

Board Chair Kyle Patterson’s response: