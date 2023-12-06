DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — While Santa is hard at work in the North Pole, folks at DOVE, Inc. in Decatur are preparing for their own toy giveaway.

Next Monday’s Christmas Care and Share Basket Drive will give registered families a place to get free gifts to place under the tree this year. This week, volunteers sorted, counted and organized nearly 7,000 toys. The event is organized with support from Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Workers and volunteers are expecting parents of more than 3,000 area children to come.

“It’s fun. You get to play Santa Claus and elves,” said Angie Williams, DOVE Inc. Christmas Care and Share Coordinator. “This is like Santa’s workshop, so we just get to be part of that magic for everybody. So, it’s fun. It’s worth it.”

Parents can pick out three gifts per child. The drive starts Monday and runs through the entire week. To qualify, you have to be referred through the program.