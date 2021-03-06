This group of friends just received their award from Guinness World Record

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Today a group of friends gathered (with masks on) to celebrate their record-breaking whiffle ball game.

Yes, you read that correctly. It’s not a typo.

In March of last year, Chris Shields came to his friends with what they called “a crazy idea.” He wanted to break a Guinness World Record. His friends were hesitant at first, but eventually, they all agreed to help him.

They spent 27 hours playing whiffle ball in the Arcola High School gymnasium.

This week, Guinness sent them their awards to make it official.

Jordy Curtiss said they “just couldn’t believe” they “had all been together for 27 hours playing this game.” But she did add that “it was a fun experience” and she was “happy to be a part of it.”

Steve Cler echoed that sentiment, but made it very clear that he did not plan on attempting to break another record. “I may never do it again, but it was a blast.”

Lastly, the organizer of the group and mastermind of it all, Chris Shields, said that he was also happy that his friends got to be a part of it. He said that this award is “something they’ll show their kids and families. It’s something to be proud of. It’s definitely an achievement.” He also noted that the award brought attention to his hometown and “put Arcola on the map,” which is something the team is very proud of.