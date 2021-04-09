This 100-year-old golfer doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Guy Ellis golfs at Red Tail Golf Course in Decatur three times a week.

What’s so impressive about that?

He’s 100 years old.

He’s been golfing for decades… and he’s really good at it, too!

Ellis said the friends he’s made out on the course motivate him to keep going. He has lots of friends that “are pulling for me. Every day. And they all know that I’m going for 105. And they all urge me on. They all claim I do them some good, but they don’t know they do a lot for me… Keep me going.”

Even at the century mark, his friends say, he’s hard to keep up with. Allen Price has been golfing with Ellis for 40 years. He said, “He’s got such a sharp mind. He’s got memory a lot better than mine. He’s an amazing guy.”

When asked what his secret is, Ellis responded, “To me, it’s simple. I try not to worry about a damn thing. And I’ve always liked everybody. I never disliked anybody. I try to like everybody. And it’s worked for me. I just seem to get along with everybody. We’re all here together, by God, we should get along.”

Ellis was also asked what he plans to do once he turns 105. He said he’ll “sit down and think about it” when the time comes.