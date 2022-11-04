DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday.

Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at a later date.

Walker was arrested on a warrant issued on Aug. 30 charging him with first degree murder. He and two others, Dionte Robinson and Kyle Escoe, are accused of shooting McClelland in the head the morning of Aug. 14. in the area of Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. McClelland was found by responding officers and later died at the hospital.

Robinson was arrested in Decatur a few days after the murder while Escoe was arrested on Sept. 23 in Chicago. They are also charged with first degree murder.

While all three suspects wanted for McClelland’s murder are now in custody, Decatur Police are still investigating. Anyone with further information about McClelland’s murder is encouraged to contact Detective Massey at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.