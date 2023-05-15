CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced two road closures beginning on Tuesday, May 16.

The first closure on Third Street, between Green and John Streets, is in order to complete a storm sewer connection at the 300 block of E. John Street. City officials said traffic will not be allowed in the area during the closure, but access to local properties will be maintained.

The closure is scheduled to be completed on Friday, May 26, weather permitting.

The city also announced that the southbound lane of Fourth Street, between Daniel Street and Chalmers Street, will be closed. This is in order to complete pavement patching at the 900 block of S. Fourth Street.

They said southbound Fourth Street traffic will be detoured while northbound traffic will remain open in the area during the closure.

The closure is scheduled to be completed on Friday, May 19, weather permitting.

City officials said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.