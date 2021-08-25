Third dose of COVID vaccine available through Memorial Health System

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Memorial Health System is taking registration for the third dose of COVID vaccine at a drive-thru lab on South Sixth Street.

Officials said the third dose is available for people who have compromised immune systems.

“With the Delta variant creating another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, it’s vital that we protect our most vulnerable patients from this virus,” said Dr. Anna Richie, clinical director of Memorial Physician Services ExpressCare. “This third dose will ensure that we are able to do that.”

According to officials, the following patients can get the third dose of COVID vaccine:

Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system.

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Are receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune system.

Anyone who needs to get the third shot can apply online and visit the drive-thru lab starting Wednesday.

The CDC stated patients need to wait at least 28 days after their second dose to get the third shot. Patients are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine if they are at least 12 years old and the Moderna vaccine is for those who are at least 18 years old. The third shot is not available for patients who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.