DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A potential third cannabis dispensary could be coming to Danville in the near future.

Danville’s Zoning Administrator Logan Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC of Brookfield, Ill. petitioned to operate a medicinal and adult-use cannabis dispensary north of the current location of Sunnyside Dispensary. The petition came shortly after a discussion in mid-December.

Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC applied for a space in Danville because it is the largest city in that particular dispensary region.

Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission plans to vote to recommend approving or denying the Special Use Permit for the dispensary on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at the city’s municipal building.

Cronk said if the petitioner plans to pull the petition, the meeting will be cancelled.

If the dispensary continues with its permit request and the meeting proceeds, Cronk said Parkway Dispensary LLC will present its case and why they want to operate the business on that property.

If recommended for approval on Thursday, the city council will then vote on the petition at their Jan. 19 meeting. If the recommendation to deny the proposal is made, Cronk said a super-majority vote will be required to overturn the commission’s decision at the same Jan. 19 city council meeting.

Cronk said if Parkway Dispensary LLC is granted a permit, they can begin construction and the building process.

Currently, there are two dispensaries in Danville, Sunnyside and Seven Point.