Third annual supply drive helps brings awareness to domestic violence

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney is partnering with Vermilion County Title to host their third annual supply drive.

The drive benefits Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter, according to the state’s attorney’s office. Donations of cleaning supplies, personal care items and diapers can be dropped off at the Vermilion County Administration Building, Crosspoint at the Y and Vermilion County Title.

The donations will go to those who stay at Crosspoint at the Y. The drive will last from October 1-30.