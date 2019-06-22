SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The third annual Ride for Ray ALS fundraiser will take place Saturday morning, June 22.

The Ride for Ray was created in memory of Ray Spooner, who died in August 2016 from the disease. Spooner learned he had ALS in 2014, and decided to ride roughly 3,000 miles cross country, chronicling his journey through a blog. During the ride, Spooner broke several bones in an accident. He eventually finished the trip in a custom tricycle.

The ride will start and end at Colbert Park. Cyclists will be able to choose from multiple distances, ranging from a 2 mile kids route and a 124 mile route. The event is sanctioned by USA Cycling, although riders do not need to have a license to participate. CAT 5 license holders will be able to receive 1 point after finishing the race.

If you have not registered yet, on site registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. at the Savoy Rec Center. Doors open at 7:00. All the rides will start around 8:00, with the exception of the kids ride, which will begin at 10:00.

Last year’s Ride for Ray ALS Fundraiser raised more than $14,000 for ALS. Overall, his family and friends have raised more than $100,000 for ALS research through the Muscular Dystrophy Association.