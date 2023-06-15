SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum will celebrate Juneteenth with the opening of the third annual Noir art exhibit on Friday at its flagship facility in Springfield.

The museum said they are welcoming all visitors to celebrate the exceptional talents of Black artists, kicking off the Juneteenth weekend with the opening of the highly anticipated annual Noir art exhibition in its Family Gallery. Officials said the show, in collaboration with Springfield-based Juneteenth, Inc., features the curation of artists Alyssa Farmer and Korbin “Kas” King.

“For this year’s Noir exhibition, we aim to showcase the profound impact of Black creativity on the world,” Farmer and King told the museum. “The exhibition delves into the perspectives of Black artists and how their culture has influenced various aspects of life, such as hair, music, fashion, and lifestyles.”

Farmer and King added: “Ultimately, the exhibition aims to demonstrate how Black culture has left an indelible mark on all cultures.”

The museum said visitors can view the Free-ish timeline, co-written by Cherena Douglass and Shymeka Gregory of Juneteenth, Inc. on the museum’s exterior. They said the timeline pays tribute to significant events in American and Springfield history while also acknowledging Black residents’ struggles in their pursuit of freedom and justice.

Despite progress, the timeline reminds visitors that much work remains, officials said.

Visitors can enjoy food, music, and other activities throughout the day outside the museum from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on June 16 with a Free-ish Block Party on Edwards Street, hosted by Juneteenth, Inc. The museum said visitors inside the museum can participate in activities encouraging them to stand up for their beliefs, including making self-portrait drawings and customized buttons.

Additionally, the museum said visitors can also explore various informational stations from different Illinois state agencies. The event will conclude with an opening reception for Noir 3 artists, sponsors, and Museum members.