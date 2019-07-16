Thieves steal thousands in equipment from Christian construction company

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A construction company in Tuscola set out to help storm victims, but ended up having their property stolen instead. Adkisson Construction had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen Sundy night. They’re still looking for those responsible.

The trailer was taken in Tilton. Owner Brett Adkisson says he wanted to help after the hail storm hit the area. Adkisson Construction is a Christian-based construction company. They brought a trailer with construction equipment to Tilton about a month ago. It was parked by the Danville Small Animal Clinic.

When they returned Monday morning, it was missing. The equipment was worth nearly $20,000. They’re offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them get it back and find those responsible for taking it.

Tilton police are investigating, but the community has been helpful too. Adkisson says he did have someone reach out who spotted the trailer Monday evening in Tuscola. It was hooked up to a black Chevy Silverado and the lights were out on the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250