URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student had a change of heart after stealing money from another person’s wallet, U of I Police reported.

In their daily blotter, UIPD officials said they received a report on Monday of cash being stolen from a student’s wallet. He lost the wallet on Monday between 10 and 11 a.m. outside the Natural History Building, located at 1301 West Green Street on the Urbana side of campus.

The wallet was then found and turned into police by another student, who initially claimed there was no cash inside when he found it. However, officials said the student later called back to confess he had stolen the cash that was inside.

The cash was subsequently returned to its owner and no arrest was made.