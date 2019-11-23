Thief steals money barbershop raised for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Police are investigating why The Grinch is trying to steal Christmas in Springfield. They said someone broke into a barbershop overnight Thursday and stole money. That money was being collected to help kids in need this holiday season.

“I was more upset because you didn’t steal from us, you stole from kids’ Christmas,” said Andrew Sforza, owner of The Barbershop in Springfield.

Police said sometime between 10:30 Thursday night and early Friday morning, someone broke in and stole over 2500 dollars from the business.

“I had a friend call me this morning, it was around like 7:30 and he said he drove by after dropping his son off for school and he said it looked like the window was busted,” said Sforza. “I didn’t really think anything of it because sometimes it looks like the windows are broken but they are really not. So I came up here about an hour later and the window was busted and it was pried open. When they came in, they stole the Christmas donations we do for the less-fortunate kids every year.”

Sforza said the donations go towards buying kids toys for the holidays. Even though the robbery was a blow for the barbershop, they are already getting some of that money back.

“We have t-shirts for sale, sweatshirts for sale, all the proceeds go towards the donation jar. A lot of people have been reaching out, businesses, people from the community, our customers, they have been donating a lot today,” Sforza said.

Neighbors like doctors at Westside Pain Clinic said they donated to help make sure this scrooge will not have the final say.

“We just wanted to give back, you know. He is doing such a nice thing for these kids that we wanted to also give and help give back a portion of that, that got stolen,” said Dr. Kyle Neville.

Springfield Police are still investigating what took place but if you know anything about what happened, call Springfield Police or Crimestoppers.

You can purchase a sweatshirt or t-shirt at The Barbershop at 2700 W. Lawrence Avenue in Springfield or donate online here.