CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A credit card theft in Champaign last month resulted in over $18,000 worth of fraudulent purchases, and Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime.

Officials said the theft happened on March 30. The victim was shopping at Champaign’s Home Goods when a female suspect stole a wallet from their purse at 11:30 a.m. Within a few minutes, the suspect used the stolen credit cards at Sam’s Club, buying thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards. The cards were also used later that day and the following day in Terra Haute, Ind.

The suspect was recorded on store security cameras. She appeared to be a middle-aged White female with long, dark hair. She was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, a tan jacket, a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Photos courtesy of Champaign County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information about this or any other crime in Champaign County is asked to submit their knowledge to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. All tips submitted through these methods are anonymous can be rewarded with cash if an arrest is made.