Thief finds empty register in burglary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a burglary to a business. An employee called police about 5:45 am, Wednesday, to the unit-block of North Vermilion Street to report damage to the business’ front door.

In addition to the door, the cash register was damaged, but the employee told police it was empty at the time of the crime. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250