URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police report that $8,000 was stolen from a church through check washing.

On Oct. 8, a church staff member wrote a check for $1,221 placing it in an envelope to pay a utility bill and mailed it through the U.S. Postal Service. However, at some point between the mailing of the check on Oct. 8 and Wednesday, another person intercepted the check and fraudulently cashed it after altering the amount to $9,221.

The church is located at 604 East Chalmers Street.

If you have any questions, the University of Illinois Police said to call them at 217-333-1216.