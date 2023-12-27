GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — For three of Santa’s helpers in Gibson City, Christmas is more than just presents and toys. It’s a time of year with religious significance.

When Mary Clow, Ellen Hankes and Cathy Steidinger discovered a historic nativity in town, they teamed up to find a way to show it off. There was only one problem.

“We had an old stable and it was not weatherproof. Snow and rain could get through, there was a hole in the Plexiglass in the front,” Steidinger described.

She started researching bit by bit with the team. That’s when she noticed all the figurines had artist marks and dates. Plus, they were from Italy.

Hankes got more involved and learned it all started with the Gibson City Community Council of Churches more than 30 years ago.

“We believe it was purchased in 1987 and exhibited for the first time in front of Hunt’s Insurance Agency,” she said.

Then, Clow got more involved in raising money and getting others together for the restoration.

“I went to a local carpenter I knew did good work, and I said I needed an estimate of how much it would cost to build a new stable,” Clow said. “I need to do some fundraising and I need to know how much it would cost. He said I’ll build it for free for you if you pay for the materials.”

With help like that, they were able to build a new stable, add lights and get the figures re-painted.

“I’m really excited. They’re beautiful,” Steidinger said. “It makes me happy to see what we’ve done and I think it’s brought a lot of joy to others in the community too.”

Having Gibson City’s support while they worked on creating a fresh, new nativity is something Clow will always be thankful for.

“It just shows small town Gibson City, how much everyone cares when we all work together,” Clow said.

In the end, it cost just over $5,000. Down the line, they hope to add a star to the top and a staff for Jesus to hold.