FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8 is mourning two of its students after they died in an accident in Colorado over the weekend.

Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr died on Saturday in what authorities in Summit County called a “sledding accident” at Copper Mountain. They were reportedly riding tandem down a half-pipe when they were launched off a snowbank at the bottom and came down on the hard ice below.

Paula Crane, district superintendent, said the two were seniors at Prairie Central High School.

“Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people,” Crane said. “They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district.”

Crane added that the Prairie Central community continues to mourn their loss and will support the Bazzell and Fehr families, district staff and students through the grieving process.