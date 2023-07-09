MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not every day that you can see an antique car in pristine condition, but every second Sunday of July downtown Mahomet is full of them.

“Car people do a lot of talking. And so, there’s a lot of information that goes out and people have a chance. Once you have a really good show, there’s a lot of people will tend to keep coming back,” said Nick Taylor, an organizer.

The annual auto fest is a chance for younger generations to appreciate the history of cars and older generations to sit back and reminisce.

Some of the cars are from local owners and others drive from as far as St. Louis to show people some wheels they’ve never seen before.

But it’s more than that. Drivers who participate prepare their cars to be viewed, judged, and potentially win a first-place prize.

“So, we’re looking for someone that’s, you know, putting all the effort into all the fine details. You know, many of the combs, polish, the engine looks good, you know, just all aspects of the car,” said Greg Collins, board member.

Taylor says the show is equally about showing off the town of Mahomet as it is about the cars. He’s hoping that even more people and kids come out next year.