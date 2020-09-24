There’s something in the water, and it might be blue-green algae

CENTRALIA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a dog died in Lake Centralia, officials with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Health are urging people to keep an eye out for what’s in the water.

Even though fall weather is approaching, blue-green algaea — which was determined to be present in large quantities in Lake Centralia — can still bloom well into the season, which means those participating in recreational water activities should be aware of any suspicious-looking water.

That includes water that:

• looks like spilled green or blue-green paint;

• has surface scums, mats, or films;

• is discolored or has green-colored streaks; or

• has greenish globs suspended in the water below the surface.

Illinois EPA collected samples in Lake Centralia on September 14th following reports of a canine death, which occurred within hours after the dog swam in the lake water. Sample results indicated microcystin concentration were 41,000 parts per billion (ppb). The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) recommended human health recreational threshold for microcystins is 8 ppb. There are no recommended thresholds for animal exposure.

Sensitive individuals, including young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk to adverse health effects attributable to algal toxins. Individuals are most often exposed to algal toxins while swimming or participating in other recreational activities in and on the water. The most common routes of exposure are direct skin contact, accidental ingestion of contaminated water, or accidental inhalation of water droplets in the air. Symptoms of exposure to algal toxins include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure.

For additional information about harmful algal blooms, please visit Illinois EPA’s Harmful Algal Bloom webpage at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/water-quality/monitoring/algal-bloom/Pages/default.aspx