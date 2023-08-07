TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – People in Christian County spent the day clearing the damage from their homes and properties after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday.

“We were just fortunate, we got lucky,” Brad Coffman, who’s home in Taylorville was destroyed from the severe weather, said.

Coffman and his family weren’t home when the storm hit. His two dogs were but they are both safe.

“If I had put them in the garage, they would have been gone with everything else,” Coffman said.

Coffman said his neighbor called to check on them. It wasn’t until another neighbor called that Coffman learned what happened to his home.

“I said, ‘Yeah, we’re okay. We’re just trying to get home,’” Coffman said. “He said, ‘Well, it’s gone. You know, pretty much, every house is pretty much gone,’ So at that point, we knew it was bad.”

The tornado left his house in ruins with part of the structure completely collapsed.

“There’s not a thing that’s not damaged,” Coffman said. “What’s left of the house is damaged. I mean, there’s nothing in there that’s not been messed up in some form.”

Several places across Christian County experienced devastation from the tornado, which downed power lines, uprooted trees, and broke tree branches.

“I was out late last night, even at 10 o’clock, they were running chainsaws, clearing the roadways, a lot of the neighbors coming together to help clear and get people to where they could get in and out of their driveways,” Jim Baker, the chief deputy at the Christian County Sheriff’s office, said.

Baker said they didn’t receive any reports of any injuries from the storm, but many of the areas in the county were impacted by the devastating weather that came through the area over a month ago.

“In 25 years I’ve never seen it to where the tornado lands right back down on the same exact house at the same exact place within a month and a half of each other,” Baker said.

Some of the homes within the county were still grappling with the effects of those storms.

“A lot of them were talking to me about how they had previously done the repairs and now they’re starting back over from scratch, but in the end everybody’s thankful, no one was hurt everybody’s safe,” Baker said.

Coffman said he experienced mainly tree damage from that severe weather.

“We had a little bit of roof and gutter damage in that storm, but nothing that concerned me, that kind of stuff, just easy,” Coffman said. “But this one’s, you know, we’re gonna be displaced for a while.”

Baker said clean up will take a while for people’s properties but that the roads in the county have been cleared and are open.