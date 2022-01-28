There’s another option to get at-home COVID tests, but only in certain counties for now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three zip codes in Macon County are on the initial list to get free, rapid COVID tests delivered to your home through a new partnership.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said 225,000 tests are available through Project Access COVID Tests, a partnership involving the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.com.

Fourteen counties are on the initial eligibility list based on economic factors: Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago. Specifically in Macon County, zip codes 62521, 62522, and 62526 are eligible. You can go to AccessCovidTests.org to order one kit which includes five nasal swab tests. Delivery time is one to two weeks.

This is a separate effort from COVIDTests.gov, the federal government’s recently-launched website to get free COVID tests.