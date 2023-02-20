EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Doctors are seeing more cases of younger people with colon cancer. Now they’ve lowered the recommended age for getting a colonoscopy to 45.

Colon cancer has been steadily rising in people under 50 since the ’90s. And since the screening didn’t start until 50, more young people were dying as well. Doctors say it’s more common than people may think. It’s the third deadliest type of cancer.

“We just need to screen. Screening is where we test patients who have no symptoms of colon cancer, no family history of cancer and we check them anyway at age 45 or sooner than that if indicated by guidelines,” Nitin Kumar, a gastroenterologist at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham.

He says in most cases by the time noticeable symptoms appear it’s already too late.

Colon Cancer risk factors:

Being overweight.

Not being physically active

High consumption of red meat and processed meats.

Vitamin D deficiency

Smoking

Alcohol use

Colon Cancer symptoms: