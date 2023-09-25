CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Amy and Brendan Elli are sharing their story.

Their daughter, Molly, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer in 2020 and two years later, their son was diagnosed with leukemia.

It’s a situation no parent wants to go through, but it’s one that the Elli family is battling together. They’ve lived the past three years in and out of St. Louis hospitals with their children.

“She loved to draw. She was really good at geometric just abstract drawings,” Amy said while describing her late daughter.

Life was as easy as it could be for the Ellis until headaches and a trip to the doctor changed their lives forever in 2020. Doctors told them their daughter had DIPG, a rare brain tumor with no cure.

“The rarity is like 300 kids a year are diagnosed with this brain tumor,” Brendan said. “It was like…what? She’s just seven years old.”

She went through radiation and was able to ring the bell, but passed away in July 2022.

“They haven’t found a cure yet,” Amy said.

Two years after Molly’s diagnosis, their lives were rocked once again when their son, Victor, had a fever that wouldn’t go away.

He was diagnosed with Leukemia in Jan. 2022 and was in and out of St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“The first couple of times I was nervous and scared,” Victor said.

But in between the radiation and chemo, the Elli family leaned on each other, their love of travel and Make-A-Wish Illinois to make happy memories.

With their daughter, they went on an RV trip.

“She was obsessed with RVs,” Amy said. “When you see the places that sell RVs, she would call that RV heaven.”

With their son, they went to Hawaii. That’s where they explored wildlife, the beach and lots of different fish while snorkeling.

“The dolphins, they splashed around a lot. They swam a lot,” Victor described.

It was the perfect experience to help him chase his dreams.

“I wanted to go to Hawaii to see if I wanted to continue to strive to be a marine biologist and I found out that I do want to do that,” he said.

Victor is still battling but is back in school for 8th grade. He’s staying involved by playing his violin and spending time with his cats. Victor is scheduled to be done with his treatments in 2024, then follow up with rounds of bloodwork to make sure everything is okay.

This fall, Make-A-Wish Illinois is inviting the community to their “Walk For Wishes” event in Champaign. It’ll be at Hessel Park on Oct. 15. The event will not only help raise awareness but also help the organization grant more wishes to families in the area.