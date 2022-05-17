MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – A grade school teacher in Mattoon wanted to help comfort students, so he started bringing his best friend to work. Now, he wants to share their adventures with even more people.

“I’ve had a lot of adventures in the last five or six years, but most of them are because of Bear,” Brad Tribble said.

Bear isn’t like the other staff members at Williams Elementary School.

“The old man then said my name should be Bear. Bear? I’m not a Bear, I’m a dog,” Tribble read from his new book, “Adventures of a Dog Named Bear: My Name is Bear?”

He’s a certified therapy dog. And Tribble, his owner, gave him a voice.

“I didn’t want to write my story, so I wrote it from Bear’s perspective – what he’s going through,” he said.

He wrote a children’s book after briefly teaching in Alaska and giving Bear a change of scenery.

“At one point, they said ‘there’s a bear in the village,’ meaning a real bear. And I said ‘no, we’ve had one all along,’” Tribble recalls.

He said the trip was a great experience for both of them, and he wanted even more people to hear about how special Bear is.

“He can tell if a student is having a bad day sometimes. He will seek them out and go sit by them,” he said.

He said all schools should have therapy dogs. Bear helps calm young students down when they’re having a hard day.

“I had a student today, she was having a rough time. I saw her in the hall and I said ‘let’s go talk to your teacher and see if you can pet Bear.’ She sat for about five, ten minutes with him and calmed down and was able to go back to class,” he said.

And the students have a lot to say about Bear.

“I love him so much,” one said.

“He’s really cute and I see him every day with Mr. Brad,” another said.

Plus, the book can give his students comfort even when school ends.

“They can go home and read about Bear and tell their kids about him one day,” he said.

He plans to publish six or seven more books by Christmas. Those stories will follow more of his adventures. If you’d like to check it out, it’s currently available on Amazon.

Tribble said the book just arrived to the classrooms, and so far, other teachers and students have really enjoyed it.