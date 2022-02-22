CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A music therapist is offering an non-traditional way to heal trauma.

Last March, Kyle Fleming noticed a concerning trend. The COVID-19 pandemic was impacting everyone’s mental health, regardless of age.

So, he founded Fleming Music Therapy. He said music is a unique way to cope with pain and stress. Creativity can help replace negative behavior with something positive.

“It’s a way to be therapeutic without necessarily being intimidating. So, I have been trying to spread the word about music therapy being good for people who maybe aren’t comfortable, or maybe don’t want to talk in therapy,” he said.

Fleming specializes in child and adolescent mental health and works with a wide range of instruments. He currently offers in-home and virtual therapy sessions.

“What’s interesting about music therapy is that it bypasses a lot of the intellectual stuff that happens in therapy. When you’re in traditional talk therapy, you have to come up with the words, you have to form your sentences… Music is unique in that you don’t have to have the words. You just have to be able to do. You just have to be able to play.”

During sessions, that can look like: playing the drums, writing songs, listening to and creating music. Talking about what lyrics mean to them is a beneficial practice for people struggling with their mental health. Fleming said he focuses less on diagnoses, and more on the roots of problems.

“The research in child and adolescent mental health shows us that to heal from trauma, all a kid really needs is a safe, stable connection with an adult. Being in this musical space – not having to talk about anything – just being with somebody and being able to express yourself… I think that’s more important than anything you could talk about or write about.”

Fleming said he’s hoping to start group support sessions for children of frontline medical professionals, and anyone who needs to “release frustration with needing to deal with the medical side of things.”

He also said collaboration and access to mental health resources are core values of his practice. He’s willing to work with people’s budgets to best serve their needs.