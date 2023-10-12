URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As war rages in Israel and Gaza, Palestinian students at the University of Illinois found an ally to rally with as they called for freedom from oppression.

The UIUC chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine organized a rally at Alma Mater on Thursday in the wake of the conflict, and it drew hundreds of people. Also in attendance was the university chapter of the Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, a Puerto Rican organization.

Member Karla Sanabria Beaz explained that both groups have similar goals and similar struggles. They both want their countries and states to be independent — Palestine from Israel and Puerto Rico from the U.S.

“We decided the Diaspora Pa’lante Collective to be here, because just like the Palestinians, we are constantly and forcefully pushed away from our national territory,” Beaz said. “So we sat in solidarity with the Palestinian people, because their struggle is our struggle as well.

The timing of the rally also worked to draw Beaz and her organization.

“Students for Justice in Palestine nationally has convened a day of mobilization for Oct. 12, which is interestingly when we, in some parts of the US, we still commemorate the genocide of Christopher Columbus,” Beaz said. “There was people already [in Palestine] way before the Israelis came, and there were indigenous people already in the Americas way before the Europeans came.”

The message of the rally is that oppression is the root of violence. Beaz pointed out that the current conflict in Israel has roots dating back 75 years.

“What happens in Palestine is apartheid, and it’s our responsibility to speak up, to agitate and to organize, just as we did in South Africa, and even apartheid that in the U.S. is what’s called segregation,” she said. “We can end this and we can see a free Palestine in our lifetime.”

While seeing a free Palestine and Puerto Rico will still take time, Beaz hopes to see more immediate results from their rally and their actions.

“I would like to continue to see more support of students at UIUC, and we want people to not be afraid to speak up,” Beaz said. “We want people to keep mobilizing, to keep organizing and to support the Palestinian students who are oppressed by this issue.”

Beaz also made a point that what she and others are doing is not anti-semitism.

“This issue is not the same that we’re against Jewish people, or that we are against the Jewish cause,” she said. “We can support Palestine, but also support Jewish people, which is not the same as the Israeli occupation.”