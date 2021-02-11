Theatre used as COVID-19 vaccination site

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fischer Theatre used to be home to Dick Van Dyke and Gene Hackman. Now, it’s being used to help save lives during the pandemic.

The Vermilion County Health Department is using the theater as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The building has capacity for up to 600 people to be vaccinated each day.

One social worker got his second dose there on Thursday.

“Feels good,” said Ryan Isenhower. “I was a little on edge at first, but after I did some research and looked at it, I was like this is something that has been around for awhile. They have done research on it so I was like I will go and get it. I did it for my family and my patients.”

On February 12, anyone who is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to signup using the department’s website. 750 people have already received their first dose at the department.