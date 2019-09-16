Theatre names new executive director

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fischer Theatre has named Jason Rome as its new executive director ahead of its grand reopening.

Rome, who grew up in Westville and Danville, said in a statement he looks forward to “building a bridge between the Fischer’s rich history and the future of an operating theater that positively impacts people’s lives throughout the Danville area through the arts.”

The Fischer Theatre, which was built in 1884 as the Grand Opera House, has undergone extensive renovations this summer thanks to a $4 million donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation. Crews upgraded the theater and added more restrooms, an elevator and staircase.

More upgrades are in the works, including plans to move the entertainment museum to the third floor. In total, $10 million worth of upgrades will be made once completed.

The Fischer Theatre is celebrating its grand reopening Saturday, September 21, with a sold-out concert featuring the group, The Lettermen.