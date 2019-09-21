Theatre celebrates grand re-opening with concert

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After years of renovation, restoration, and hard work, the Danville’s Fischer Theatre will be hosting its grand re-opening.

Saturday’s opening show will feature the sounds of The Lettermen. The Lettermen have been creating music for over 50 years, their first hit dating back to 1961, “The Way You Look Tonight,” and are still making music.

This event is a fundraiser to support the Fischer Theatre and donations will go toward helping to continue the restoration efforts and to fund furnishing the theatre.

The Lettermen

Saturday September 21 6 p.m

Fischer Theatre

158 North Vermilion Street, Danville, Il