Theaters prepare for re-opening on Friday

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Movie theaters are set to re-open Friday under phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

The Savoy 16 closed almost a year ago due to COVID-19. Pheonix Theatres Entertainment is now in charge after the former owner – Goodrich Quality Theatres – filed for bankruptcy in December.

Re-opening comes with several safety procedures: masks are required for customers and staff and plexiglass will be installed at concessions and the ticket booth.

Phoenix Theatre CEO Phil Zacheretti said they’re excited to finally re-open.

“It’s something that we’ve all grown up with,” says Zacheretti. “We all have memories of. My first date with my wife for 41 years was at a movie theater. And you know, kids taking kids and grandkids. So it’s it’s part of everyday life, and especially now that we can’t live a normal everyday life.”

The theater hopes to pass inspections to offer food. It’s also in the process of trying to get a liquor license.

Once open, it’ll be showing newly released movies.