Theatre company participates in global performance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one time show is coming to the Virginia Theater in Champaign on Friday.

The Champaign-Urbana Theater Company, or CUTC, is participating in a global event. It’s called “All Together Now.” More than 2,500 theaters are participating in a musical revenue. It’s a fundraiser to help theater companies that have struggled during the pandemic. CUTC will perform songs from a variety of shows from “My Fair Lady” to “Beauty and the Beast.”

“This is the first show that we’ve had in the theater for over two years, so everyone is just so excited to be back in live theater and to see everybody and be all back in the same room together,” Kelly Nowlin, CUTC Executive Director, said.

They will perform Friday evening at 7:30. You can buy tickets at the theater, online, or you can call as well.