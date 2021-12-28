Theater celebrates 100th anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One theater celebrated its 100th anniversary today.

The Virginia Theater in Champaign has been around for one hundred years. They were able to celebrate their anniversary with a live performance. After Covid shut it down everything, they said its great to be able to have live performances once again.

“It has been a wonderful home for us. Its a place that actors love to perform,” Todd Salen, Community Theater Producer, said. “Its a place that audience loves to see performances. Its just an incredible gem in our community.”

He went on to say the theater is still in as good of shape as it was 100 years ago and hopes it sticks around for at least one hundred more years.