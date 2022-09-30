CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale.

The 8,000 square foot penthouse of 1500 N Lake Shore Drive is opulent to say the least, with a price to match. Currently listed at $12 million (marked down from its original public listing of $17 million), this six-bedroom with six full and one half-bathrooms occupies the entire 24th and 25th floors of a cooperative constructed in 1929.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Gold Coast residence was designed for its first owner, George Woodruff, a banker who also was the treasurer for the Century of Progress International Exposition in 1933. Current owner, Michael Wilkie, chairman of industrial product supplier DGI Supply, bought it in the 1970s. Only one other person has owned the property, making this only the third time it’s been up for sale.

In addition to the 8,000 square feet of interior space, the property comes with an additional 5,000 square feet of outdoor space filled by a lush lawn, balconies, an outdoor dining space, and several areas to view the surrounding city.

Additional details in the listing include: direct elevator access into a private entry foyer, a 39 ft. long walnut-paneled gallery hall with vaulted, frescoed ceilings, original limestone staircases, and a living room with 20 ft. original coffered ceilings and a handcrafted stone fireplace. Exquisitely crafted details including original bronze hardware, stone friezes, and hand-carved doors make this property truly extraordinary.

