OAKWOOD, Ill (WCIA) — The Village of Oakwood wants to put an end to its speeding problem.

They’ve bought electric speed monitors to put at the edges of town. They’ll go at both ends of Oakwood St. and along Route 150. More stop signs have already been put up to help curb the speeding through town.

Oakwood will also reduce the speed limit to 20 miles an hour on N. Main.

“It’s not a huge problem but it is a problem that is reoccurring. That and distracted driving seems to be like the new kind of the evils and dangers going on on the road today,” said Ron Soderstrum, Oakwood Police Chief.

Oakwood is expecting to have the monitors up and running by the beginning of March.