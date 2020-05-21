The Urbana Sweetcorn Festival is canceled

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Business Association is canceling the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival’s in-person activities that was scheduled for August 21-22, 2020.

They are working to possibly develop a virtual experience for business and community members to enjoy in its place this year.

Organizers say “They support the five-stage plan to reopen Illinois in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the decision of the City of Urbana to extend the suspension of special event permits at this time.”


