CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are getting new equipment to help give them a bird’s eye-view.

Five new drones are flying for the department, and officers are excited about the new help. They have been using the drones for a wide variety of tasks. Right now, they have mostly been flying over parades and public events.

Police said they see the program expanding once more officers get trained on the technology.

However, there are limits to when and where they can use them according to state law. They were recently able to send a drone into an apartment to make sure nobody was inside.

“We’re able to take that out, visually check most of the apartment, and only have a few areas that officers would have to come in and risk having that confrontation with somebody,” U of I Police Lieutenant Robert Benoit said. “So that’s kind of where we’re at is just those patrol-specific events at this time. But, you know, the sky’s the limit as far as the future goes.”

Benoit said in the future, he expects police to use the technology for more search and rescue type scenarios. For instance, officers may arrive at a chaotic scene and be able to get a quick eye in the sky to assess the entire area quickly.

One drone cost the department up to $10,000, but it is also the most impressive. That drone is equipped with thermal-vision technology and is capable of load bearing. The other four drones, including training and additional equipment, cost another $10,000.