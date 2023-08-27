CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The broken AC at Centennial High School caused a theater group to cancel a show and find a new home.

he Penguin Project had to move its production of Finding Nemo Junior at the last minute. Thankfully Mahomet Seymour High School took them in. The performance was turned into a dress rehearsal. The penguin project gives children with special needs the chance to be up on the stage. The executive director Kelly Nowlin said she’s grateful the school and community showed up for the kids–despite excessive weather conditions. It’s something they look forward to all year.

“This is the Super Bowl for them,” Nowlin said. “They look forward to this all year long. They look forward to finding out what show we’re doing, first of all. They get excited about that and then the rehearsals start and they get to know their mentors really well and they love that. And this is the big game.”

Mahomet Seymour’s Assistant Principal Patrick Bailey said they pitched in because they wanted to make sure the kids had a chance to showcase their talents.