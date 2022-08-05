CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday morning is coming around the corner. If you are feeling anxious, you are not alone.

President and therapist R.J. McNicholl at the Rock Counseling Group said people usually have a hard time having fun or sleeping well on Sundays. He said the anxiety can sometimes lead to irritability, increased heart rates and panic attacks.

“Over a weekend, we kind of slow down and we use less energy,” McNicholl said. “So, when we start to think about what our week is going to be or all the responsibilities of the upcoming week, that can increase the anxiety a person experiences.”

According to McNicholl, the main reasons behind “Sunday scaries” are the expectation of a new work week and the fear of failing tasks. He said people are always eager for accomplishments as they constantly compare themselves to others in a society of productivity.

“We have a good amount of people that come to discuss anxiety in general,” McNicholl said. “Some of that includes the feeling of being overwhelmed by the amount of work that we tend to put on our plates.”

McNicholl said people with these long-term worries may end up avoiding their responsibilities and losing the joy of everyday work and life.

Another Monday is approaching. If you already dread your workload, here are four tricks McNicoll provides to boost your motivation and prepare for the upcoming week.

1. Set boundaries on weekends

Make a commitment to limit the amount of work on your days off. You may set up out-of-office messages when on vacation, and it’s time to treat your weekends that way. Make sure you have enough fun by putting your phone away and stop checking emails.

2. Have a rechargeable Sunday routine

Exercise, cook a special meal, watch your favorite show, walk your dog or spend time with your family. A consistent, enjoyable Sunday plan creates an expectation to dissipate your anxiety. It helps you see Sundays as opportunities to continue recharging instead of fear.

3. Make a to-do list

Write down all the things you are worried about on Sunday evenings. It’s a good way to release your concerns and give yourself a restful sleep. McNicholl admitted that a to-do list can increase anxiety, but he said it also allows you to check tasks off the list, which creates positive moods.

4. Seek professional help

If you frequently call off work or perform poorly on Mondays, it’s when you know your anxiety reaches an unmanageable level. McNicholl encourages people in this situation to meet with a therapist or counselor and learn positive strategies to reduce these symptoms.

“We’re going to experience those things on a regular basis, and that’s okay, it’s normal,” McNicholl said.

He said “Sunday scaries” are a common experience instead of a clinical diagnosis. Though work-life balance is hard to achieve, McNicholl believes people can all maintain it with enough intentional management.

“Whenever anybody experiences an increase in anxiety, you know you should always listen to your body and listen to your brain and listen to your mind and really ask yourself what’s going on,” McNicholl said.