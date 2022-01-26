The Ribeye adjusts to staffing shortages and rising food costs

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA)- As the pandemic impacts more business all over the world one Champaign restaurant is making a comeback. The Ribeye has nailed staffing shortages down but they’re continuing to deal with the rising cost of food.

Brian Agnoletti has been serving there for almost a decade. “When you work in a restaurant like this one that everyone has been here so long, it becomes more of a family,” said Agnoletti.

When the restaurant reopened in September, he said staffing shortages were difficult. “Everyone comes together and says hey we need to keep thing going, not just for the customers but for ourselves as well, it’s a job for us, it’s how we pay our bills and make a living,” said Angoletti.

Ribeye general manager Kevin Hildebrand says they’ve rebuilt a sold staff. “This coming Monday we’re going to be open seven days a week,” said Hildebrand.

But they aren’t immune to the rising food costs. “Our meat alone went up 25 percent just in our ribeye cost, and which is pretty much the one thing were selling,” said Hildebrand.

But it’s not just meat. “Fryer oil 100-percent increase, produce range 50-100 percent,” said Hildebrand. He says rising costs could be passed onto customers but they’re happy to open full time.

Hildebrand says right now they are creating a new menu so customers may soon notice some new changes.