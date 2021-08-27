The Refugee Center preparing to assist Afghan immigrants with resettlement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Refugee Center (TRC) partners with local agencies to prepare for bringing in immigrants who were granted Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) through the Afghan Parolee Support Program.

Officials said TRC is a resettlement agency through the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) that helps refugees and Special Immigrant Visa grantees to resettle in the Champaign-Urbana area. Services include securing safe housing, providing culturally-appropriate food, household necessities, public benefits, employment, school registration and more.

“While we cannot estimate with certainty the number of families that might be relocated to Champaign County, we know that those that arrive will be in great need of support and services,” said Executive Director of the Refugee Center Lisa Wilson. “In the coming days and weeks, we will be contacting local partners and faith based organizations to assess their capacity to assist by providing additional monetary, housing, volunteer and in-kind support.”

Anyone interested in donating to TRC to help the Afghan community can visit TRC’s website for more information.