The race for county treasurer

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The position which manages Champaign County’s finances is up for grabs.

Incumbent Republican Treasurer John Farney is facing a challenge from Democrat Laurel Prussing.

Both were asked why they’re running. Farney says he worked with state legislators to protect homeowners from people like “Nasty Joe,” who bought common areas in tax sales.

Prussing is former mayor of Urbana. She says she led the city through the recession without making job cuts and fought for local government funding.

Both have experience as county auditor. The election is November 6.