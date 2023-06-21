PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — Hot temps and sunny days can only mean one thing…it’s time to jump in a pool! For many people in Our Town Paxton, they had to work hard for theirs to reopen. It was closed for three years because of maintenance issues and money constraints.

Now that it’s open again, it means a lot to people. Especially for Tessa Pilcher. Her mom grew up across the street and then she grew up swimming in it. Flash forward a few years and she’s watching her own kids splash around.

With memories flowing back, she knew she had to do something so it wouldn’t close for good.

“Every summer memory, to me, has the pool involved,” Pilcher said. “I’m sure that anybody in this community, if you asked them about their summers, they would have something to say about the pool.”

That’s why she was heartbroken when mechanical issues forced it to close in 2019.

“I had myself and my two littles out here walking around and telling them all the memories of my childhood growing up here,” Pilcher said. “It sparked a fire in me and I thought you know, what can I do to help out?”

So, she started a GoFundMe and a “Save the Pool” committee.

“We started a little bit more funding here and there. Little fundraisers,” she described. “We had work days here. Lots of work days painting, fixing and improving. It was down to the wire of is it going to work out?”

With the help from those in Our Town Paxton, it did.

“Now, I get to take my kids here to play and each one of them has done toddler swim lessons,” Pilcher said.

She said it’s all bittersweet, and a full-circle moment, to see them in the same place that shaped so many of her summer memories.

“We’d stay all day and play and then we’d have swim team again at night time,” Pilcher said. Her first job was at the concession stand at the pool!

Brayden Kief is spending his summer working at the pool too.

“The Paxton Pool means a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve grown up here, I’ve been on the swim team, I’ve lived in Paxton for most of my life and I’ve always enjoyed swimming ever since I was a younger kid.”

It’s a similar story for Addison Lavender. She’s wanted to work at the pool her whole life.

“I looked up to the lifeguards a lot,” Lavender said. “They were really cool people that were in charge. They were leaders and I just really liked that.”

At the end of the day, Pilcher said every heartache, sweat and tear was worth it. It means a lot to her to see the next generation making memories just like she did.

The town is still working to support the pool too. Every Monday when you eat at Pueblo Lindo, the restaurant donates part of its dine-in checks to the pool.